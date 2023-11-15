Deputies responding to deadly shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Ivy Circle just before 8:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute that led to shots being fired.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a man dead.

Deputies stated that they are investigating the situation, and there is no threat to the public. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

