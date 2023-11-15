Deputies responding to deadly shooting in Anderson County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Ivy Circle just before 8:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute that led to shots being fired.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a man dead.

Deputies stated that they are investigating the situation, and there is no threat to the public. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Ashley Deanne Wilson
Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses
Human remains found
Deputies investigating after human remains found in Greenville Co.
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Fire at downtown airport
Hangar roof collapses, planes destroyed in Greenville Downtown Airport fire

Latest News

Ballard Designs' new store
Home decor store to open in Greenville’s Army and Navy store’s former building
Upstate Lawmaker on New AI Committee
Upstate Lawmaker on New AI Committee
Murdaugh Latest
Murdaugh Latest
Laurens County School Member Arrested
Laurens County School Member Arrested
New Weight Loss Drug
New Weight Loss Drug