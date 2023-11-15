Deputies searching for two runaway teenagers last seen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Wyett Gossett and Ashley Handford, two teenagers who reportedly ran away this afternoon.

Deputies said the teens were last seen at Wren High School driving a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 extended cab with tag #4372JZ

According to deputies, the pair may be heading toward Oconee County or Georgia. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 864-260-4444 or submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

