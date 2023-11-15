‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money

FTC reported a 32% rise in the amount of new, fraudulent bank accounts in 2022
Caresse Jackman investigates the latest scam dubbed Drop Bank Accounts
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than one million reports of identity theft in 2022.

Evidence Based Cyber Security Group Director Dr. David Maimon said one way criminals use stolen information is to open “drop bank accounts,” which they then use to launder money.

“The drop account is not new,” Maimon explained. “They have been around for quite a while, but what happened during the last six months or so is that we are seeing an increase in the volume of people who are willing to open those drop or mule accounts on your behalf, sell access to those accounts. Sell the plastic cards, debit cards that come with those accounts in order for you to start using them.”

Maimon said criminals love creating these accounts because they’re hard to track.

“We see that all over the country. We see identities, or citizens’ identities, being used to open and establish those bank accounts. Those criminals take advantage of at the end of the day, it’s very difficult to track, bank account that was opened under your identity. In the context of the credit line, it’s easier to detect that,” Maimon said. “These guys know how to fly under the radar very good. That’s why they open the bank accounts because they know there’s really no monitor on that.”

Kevin Donovan, vice president of new products with BIO Catch, a fraud detection company, said consumers and organizations need to be aware that money mules and drop bank accounts exist.

Donovan said with advancements in technology, scammers are becoming savvier with how they create these accounts and how they steal your identity. He said that’s why it’s so important you look for red flags, like phishing attacks or ransomware and account takeovers.

Donovan suggested several ways for consumers to protect themselves against this type of fraud:

  • Always be aware of the threat of identity theft
  • Be wary of phone calls or emails from unknown senders
  • Listen to your gut – if something feels off, it probably is
  • When in doubt, call your bank directly to verify any requests or offers

To report fraud, go to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) complaint center.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Andrea Sabrina Gibson
Teacher’s aide accused of dragging student in Laurens Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

In this image from video provided by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches from Boca Chica,...
SpaceX will try again to launch its mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri speaks during a press conference at the FBI Miami...
Haitian gang leader added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for kidnapping, killing Americans