Home decor store to open in Greenville’s Army and Navy store’s former building

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Home decor retailer Ballard Designs confirmed that they plan to open a new store in the building that used to house Greenville’s historic Arm and Navy store.

Ballard Design’s announcement comes over a year after the City of Greenville revealed the plans for the well-recognized building in downtown Greenville.

Officials said the building was built in 1877 and was on the National Register of Historic Places until 1991.

According to officials, The Army and Navy store occupied the space for more than 70 years until moving to Laurens Road in 2021.

Ballard Design officials didn’t release any other information about their new location or plans for the building. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

