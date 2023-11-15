Man arrested on drug trafficking charge in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Lee Roy Witt was arrested as part of an ongoing joint pro-active criminal enforcement operations between the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a Pickens County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Sedan on Cobb Bridge Road near Westminster, and made contact with the driver and Witt, who was a passenger.

The deputy then deployed her K-9 officer after consent was not given to search the vehicle, and the K-9 gave a positive alert on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The deputy searched Witt and discovered about 2020.4 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested, and the driver was released from the scene.

Witt was previously arrested on June 2022 on trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, but was out of jail on bond.

