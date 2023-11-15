Man sentenced following deadly 2021 shooting in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed one person in 2021.

Officials said Quinten Bashaw pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on November 15.

According to officials, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office began investigating this case in September 2021 when Charles Radliff was found dead.

Officials stated that Bashaw was taken into custody and charged with Radliff’s murder on May 25, 2022.

Bashaw was sentenced to 73 to 100 months in prison. Officials added that the victim’s family was consulted before the sentencing and supported it.

