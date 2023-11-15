Nights of Lights: Walk-through light show coming to Simpsonville

By Anisa Snipes
Nov. 15, 2023
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park is getting into the Christmas spirt with a walk-through Christmas attraction in Simpsonville.

Nights of Lights is a family-run local event created to offer something for the entire family.

The event will feature 200 LED light displays, four carnival rides, a bouncy house, a 2,800-square-foot synthetic ice rink, a petting zoo with pony and camel rides, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree and a walk-through igloo.

Organizers say Santa will be available for photos Friday through Sunday evening on Dec. 17.

“Spreading Christmas cheer is our prime motivation, and in doing so, we hope that every person can experience the true reason for the season,” said Michael Richardson, one of Nights of Lights’ creators. “Our mission is for the lights to put a smile on your face, just like they do ours. We hope you’ll join us with your friends and family and begin a new Christmas tradition at the largest walk-through light show in the Upstate.”

Nights of Lights will run Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.

The amphitheater will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday each week.

Organizers mentioned that Nights of Lights is partnered with Toys for Tots. Guest who bring a new packaged toy on Tuesdays will get free admission.

Click here to purchase tickets.

