Police investigating after juvenile shot in torso in Asheville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was hurt following a shooting that happened Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to apartments near District Drive at around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, to investigate reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found an abandoned vehicle that was hit by gunfire in the nearby area. They also learned that a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso was arriving at Mission Hospital.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call police at 828-252-1110.

