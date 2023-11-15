Police investigating early morning shooting into occupied home

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1:44 a.m. in the Hanover Street area.

Officers were on a routine patrol when they noticed two individuals discharging multiple rounds into an occupied home. The two suspects fled on foot through neighboring yards and were not found.

Officers searched the house that was shot and found damage from bullet holes to the home along with three shell casings.

If anyone has information about this incident, call police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

