Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years

After extensive testing, investigators have identified the remains as 38-year-old Gregory McSwain Morgan of Joanna.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOANNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said they have identified skeletal remains found in the Joanna area in October.

The coroner said a man returning from hunting found a human skull on North Ellis Street. The coroner with the help of the Greenville County Coroner’s office was able to recover 95 percent of the skeletal remains from the scene.

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023 were identified as Morgan's.(file/FOX Carolina)

After extensive testing, investigators have identified the remains as 38-year-old Gregory McSwain Morgan of Joanna. He was reported missing in 2017.

The coroner said no trauma was noted on the bones, but the cause of Morgan’s death is undetermined.

Officials made the announcement on what would have been Morgan’s 45th birthday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

