No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was denied bond after appearing in bond court following a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Deputies said around 8:30 p.m., a woman and the suspect were going through a custody exchange regarding their twin children on Ivy Circle when the victim showed up at the house. An altercation then unfolded between the suspect and victim, where the suspect pulled a gun shooting the victim.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found a man who had died from gunshot wounds to his pelvis.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old John Chadwick Stevens.

Stevens’ death has been ruled a homicide.

Deputies said 34-year-old Adam Hanna is charged with criminal domestic violence high and aggravated nature. He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, deputies included additional charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and murder.

This is an active investigation and detectives are still determining if other additional charges with follow.

