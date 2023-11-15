Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 80 years of serving up hot dogs and fruit drinks in Greenville, Tanner’s Big Orange is closing its doors.

A restaurant employee confirmed the restaurant’s last day open will be December 23.

The iconic orange sign for Tanner’s on South Pleasantburg Drive has been a fixture of the community for decades.

The employee did not provide further details about the reason for the restaurant closing. FOX Carolina is working to get more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.