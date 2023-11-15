Traveling exhibit about Revolutionary War visits Upstate museum

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To help honor the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War and South Carolina’s role in the conflict, a special traveling exhibit is in the Upstate for one of its first-ever stops.

“If you come, you could easily spend two hours up here just reading each panel,” said the Coordinator of Exhibits at The Museum, Marion Smith.

South Carolina was home to more than 200 battles during the Revolutionary War, the exhibit on the second floor of The Museum in Greenwood is helping honor that past and more.

“What we know about the founding of our country, what we know about the role South Carolina played,” Smith says. “It’s vital that we know that information. We need to learn from our history and celebrate it and move forward.”

The exhibit brings into focus the role women, African Americans, and Native Americans played in the war. It also features clothing and artifacts from the time on display.

“We wanted to give another side of the story. A story that you might not get as quickly in the history books sometimes.

The special exhibit will be on display in Greenwood through Dec. 29. The Museum is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit was brought to Greenwood by the Issaqueena Chapter of the National Society Daughters for the American Revolution.

