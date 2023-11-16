Alex Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial

Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh will be in a Beaufort County court Friday ahead of his upcoming trial on state financial crimes.

The hearing, set for 10 a.m., will address “juror issues” in the upcoming trial, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

The attorney general’s office did not rule out the possibility that other issues may be discussed.

Murdaugh’s trial on his more than 100 state financial crimes is currently scheduled for Nov. 27.

SPECIAL SECTION: THE MURDAUGH CASES

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this week requesting the trial either be moved to another venue or postponed for at least a year saying the publicity from the murder trial would make it difficult to find a fair and impartial jury.

The submitted motion stated 167 jury questionnaires were returned and 147 of those admitted to having prior knowledge of Murdaugh’s crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to similar federal financial charges Sept. 21.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
After 80 years in Greenville, Tanner's Big Orange is closing.
Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

Latest News

The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they are responding to a gas leak near Main Event on...
Crews responding to natural gas leak near Main Event
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Bon Secours kicks off 2023 Festival of Trees
Bon Secours kicks off 2023 Festival of Trees
State of Emergency ending in Henderson County
Officials cite man in connection to Henderson County wildfire
Da'ron Collins is accused of obstruction of justice in the missing persons investigation...
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges