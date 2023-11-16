Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges

Da'ron Collins is accused of obstruction of justice in the missing persons investigation involving the disappearance of his girlfriend, Casey Young.(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man whose girlfriend has been missing since May was indicted Thursday on federal charges connected to her disappearance.

A federal grand jury indicted 47-year-old Da’Ron Jerome Collins for obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

Investigators said Collins was caught on camera dumping 44-year-old Casey Young’s car in a parking lot after she went missing and wiping it down. Young was last heard from on May 15 after work on the way to the house on Pratt Drive that she shared with Collins.

Casey Young
Casey Young(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

According to detectives, video from home security cameras in the home was deleted during crucial periods on the night Young went missing.

The indictment alleges that Collins knowingly obstructed a kidnapping, which is within the U.S. Department of Justice’s jurisdiction. He is also accused of misleading a law enforcement officer and judge.

Anyone with information about Young’s disappearance is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her location and identification of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

If convicted of the federal charges, Collins faces up to 20 years in prison for each count. He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

He has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

