Car crash causes 150-acre fire on I-40 in Haywood Co., officials say

MARS HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Forest Services said crews are responding to a 150-acres fire on Interstate 40 near mile marker 3 after a vehicle crash on Thursday.

Officials said the fire was reported on the Appalachian Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest at around 9 a.m. after the crash, but no injuries were reported.

At this time, the following areas are closed: the Appalachian Trail from Interstate 40 to Max Patch, Cold Springs Road and Brown Mountain Road.

Officials issued a burning ban for several counties until further notice.

Temporary flight restrictions have also been issued in order for crews to conduct fire operations from the air.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

This is the eighth North Carolina fire that has been reported.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.