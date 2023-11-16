Car crash causes 150-acre fire on I-40 in Haywood Co., officials say

Crews responding to fire after vehicle crash on I-40 in Haywood County on Thursday.
Crews responding to fire after vehicle crash on I-40 in Haywood County on Thursday.(National Forests in North Carolina)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARS HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Forest Services said crews are responding to a 150-acres fire on Interstate 40 near mile marker 3 after a vehicle crash on Thursday.

Officials said the fire was reported on the Appalachian Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest at around 9 a.m. after the crash, but no injuries were reported.

At this time, the following areas are closed: the Appalachian Trail from Interstate 40 to Max Patch, Cold Springs Road and Brown Mountain Road.

Officials issued a burning ban for several counties until further notice.

Temporary flight restrictions have also been issued in order for crews to conduct fire operations from the air.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

This is the eighth North Carolina fire that has been reported.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
After 80 years in Greenville, Tanner's Big Orange is closing.
Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

Latest News

Law enforcement at hospital after deputy shot
LIVE: Deputy shot in Oconee County, airlifted to hospital
Area of the deputy-involved shooting
Area of the deputy-involved shooting in Oconee County
Deputies arriving to hospital after deputy shot
Deputy arrives at hospital after shooting in Oconee Co.
Law enforcement at hospital after deputy shot
Deputy shot in Oconee County