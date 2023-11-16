LIVE: Crews responding to gas leak near Main Event

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they are responding to a gas leak near Main Event on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to the area at around 9:43 a.m., and are currently on standby for Piedmont Natural Gas to make repairs.

According to the fire chief, the area is safe.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
After 80 years in Greenville, Tanner's Big Orange is closing.
Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

Latest News

Da'ron Collins is accused of obstruction of justice in the missing persons investigation...
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Drought continues to worsen
Drought worsens with some possible relief on the way for the holiday week
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Free Thanksgiving meals in the Upstate, Western North Carolina
What's for dinner? Creamy tortellini soup
What's for dinner? Creamy tortellini soup