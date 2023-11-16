LIVE: Crews responding to gas leak near Main Event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they are responding to a gas leak near Main Event on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to the area at around 9:43 a.m., and are currently on standby for Piedmont Natural Gas to make repairs.

According to the fire chief, the area is safe.

