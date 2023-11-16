Crews contain wildfire in Oconee County, officials say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a wildfire in Oconee County that took place Monday morning has been contained.
Officials said the fire, located at 189 Fairfield Road in Walhalla, was first reported at 4:12 a.m. and covered two acres.
According to officials, the cause of the fire is miscellaneous.
