Crews contain wildfire in Oconee County, officials say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a wildfire in Oconee County that took place Monday morning has been contained.

Officials said the fire, located at 189 Fairfield Road in Walhalla, was first reported at 4:12 a.m. and covered two acres.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is miscellaneous.

Stay tuned for further details.

