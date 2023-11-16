Crews contain wildfire in Oconee County, officials say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a wildfire in Oconee County that took place Monday morning has been contained.

Officials said the fire, located at 189 Fairfield Road in Walhalla, was first reported at 4:12 a.m. and covered two acres.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is miscellaneous.

Stay tuned for further details.

