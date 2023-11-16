Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire, officials say

Officials in Louisiana said a father tried to rescue his 4-year-old daughter in a house fire but was unable to save her. (Source: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCH POINT, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – Officials in Louisiana said a father tried to rescue his 4-year-old daughter in a house fire but was unable to save her.

The fire happened Sunday morning at a mobile home in Church Point.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the mother, father and an 8-year-old boy standing outside.

The father was still trying to rescue the 4-year-old girl who was still inside the home.

Sadly, her body was later found in the living room, officials said. Investigators determined that room was where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said they have not ruled out electrical issues or a cigarette as the cause.

The surviving three family members were taken to the hospital.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Fox Carolina Investigates: Deadly Dinner
FOX Carolina Investigates a deadly dinner in Greenwood

Latest News

Law enforcement on scene after deputy shot in Port Bass community in Oconee County.
LIVE: Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Aerial view over investigation after deputy shot in Oconee County.
Drone video over investigation scene after Oconee County deputy shot
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials