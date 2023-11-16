Deputies responding after suspicious package found in Greenville Co.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Dispatch confirmed that deputies are responding after a suspicious package was found Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the package was found near a 7-Eleven along Easley Bridge Road near S Washington Avenue.
According to officials, deputies are currently at the scene investigating the situation. Stay with us as we work to learn more.
