Deputies responding after suspicious package found in Greenville Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Dispatch confirmed that deputies are responding after a suspicious package was found Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the package was found near a 7-Eleven along Easley Bridge Road near S Washington Avenue.

According to officials, deputies are currently at the scene investigating the situation. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Fox Carolina Investigates: Deadly Dinner
FOX Carolina Investigates a deadly dinner in Greenwood

Latest News

Law enforcement on scene after deputy shot in Port Bass community in Oconee County.
LIVE: Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County
Officials respond to gas leak at Main Event in Boiling Springs
Officials respond to gas leak at Main Event in Boiling Springs
Deputy airlifted to hospital following shooting in Oconee County
Deputy airlifted to hospital following shooting in Oconee County
Boyfriend of missing upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Boyfriend of missing upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Area of the deputy-involved shooting
Area of the deputy-involved shooting in Oconee County