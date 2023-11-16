Deputies searching for missing man from Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Edward Hicks, a missing 29-year-old from the Candler area.

Deputies said Hicks was last seen at a residence he was staying at on October 15, 2023.

Deputies described Hicks as around 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hicks is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

