LIVE: Deputy shot in Oconee County, airlifted to hospital

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A large-scale investigation is underway after a deputy was shot in Oconee County on Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was airlifted from the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Port Bass community near Black Bass Road in the Fair Play area.

The condition of the deputy who was shot has not yet been confirmed. A large law enforcement presence is outside Greenville Memorial Hospital, including unmarked vehicles and officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Greenville Police Department, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A FOX Carolina crew also saw a large procession of law enforcement officers escorting an ambulance north on I-85 after the shooting.

Law enforcement at hospital after deputy shot (FOX Carolina)

Deputies said the suspect is “down” after a search. The suspect’s condition has also not yet been confirmed.

Although the shooting occurred in Oconee County, deputies in Anderson County were prepared to apprehend the suspect on I-85 after law enforcement lost sight of his vehicle near Highway 11. However, the suspect was later located, still in Oconee County, near Rock Hill Road.

The School District of Oconee County said a code yellow was issued at schools in the Fair Play area as a precaution but it has since been lifted and normal operations have resumed.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for more information.

A spokesperson for SLED confirmed agents are investigating, which is standard protocol for law enforcement-involved shootings.

