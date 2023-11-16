Deputies: Woman dies following house fire in Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman passed away following a house fire early Thursday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman passed away following a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call at 4:30 a.m. for a fire along Gethsemane Drive. Upon arrival, four people were found outside of the home, one of which was an unresponsive woman.

Deputies said there were no apparent burn marks on the woman. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

This investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Stay tuned for further updates.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Tractor trailer crash shuts down lanes on I-85 in Greer

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
After 80 years in Greenville, Tanner's Big Orange is closing.
Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

Latest News

Woman dies following house fire in Greenville County
Woman dies following house fire in Greenville County
Greenville Co. Schools blocks YouTube on devices
Greenville Co. Schools blocks YouTube on devices
Tractor trailer fire causes lanes to shut down on I-85 in Greer
Tractor trailer fire causes lanes to shut down on I-85 in Greer
2 tractor trailer crash, cause backup on I-85 N in Greer
TRAFFIC: 2 tractor trailer crash, cause backup on I-85 N in Greer