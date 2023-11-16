Deputies: Woman dies following house fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman passed away following a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call at 4:30 a.m. for a fire along Gethsemane Drive. Upon arrival, four people were found outside of the home, one of which was an unresponsive woman.

Deputies said there were no apparent burn marks on the woman. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

This investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Stay tuned for further updates.

