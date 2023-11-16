Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Pickens County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Pickens County.

Troopers said the crash happened along Hagood Mill Road at around 8:24 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Hagood Mill Road near E Preston McDaniel Road when it went off the side of the road and hit an embankment.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

