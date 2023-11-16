Free Thanksgiving meals in the Upstate, Western North Carolina
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
The dinners will be offered on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Click the links below for more information the different offerings.
GREENVILLE COUNTY
- Mt. Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
POLK COUNTY
- Foothills Community Chapel offers free community Thanksgiving meals from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
