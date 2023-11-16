Free Thanksgiving meals in the Upstate, Western North Carolina

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

The dinners will be offered on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Click the links below for more information the different offerings.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

