Free Thanksgiving meals in the Upstate, Western North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

The dinners will be offered on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23. Click the links below for more information the different offerings.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

Foothills Community Chapel offers free community Thanksgiving meals from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.