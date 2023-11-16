Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
After 80 years in Greenville, Tanner's Big Orange is closing.
Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

Latest News

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama to execute a man for the 1993 slaying of a friend’s father during a robbery
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
The Boiling Springs Fire Department said they are responding to a gas leak near Main Event on...
Crews responding to natural gas leak near Main Event
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try