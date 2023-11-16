MLB All-Star Game returning to Atlanta, commissioner says

The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park in 2025.
The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park in 2025.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is returning to Atlanta.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the game would be at Truist Park, home of the Braves, in 2025.

It’ll be the third time the city will host the game, and the first time Truist Park will host it. Atlanta Stadium held the 1972 Midsummer Classic, and Turner Field hosted the 2000 All-Star Game.

The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to the city by MLB in 2019 but in April 2021 – just three months before the game – it was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

In a statement about the announcement, Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said, “Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events,” adding he’s excited that baseball fans “will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer.”

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said:

“More than a year away from the first pitch of the game, we already know the winner of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game—Atlanta. We are honored to welcome Major League Baseball to metro Atlanta. From local businesses to hotels to restaurant servers, the economic impact will benefit countless Atlantans. Add this to FIFA, the College Football Playoff National Championship, the U.S. Soccer Training Center—there is no doubt Atlanta is now the sports capital of the nation.”

Manfred called the Braves “a model of success on and off the field,” making them deserving to host the All-Star Game.

“Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025,” Manfred said. “We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

Next year’s All-Star Game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

