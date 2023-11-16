SLED asked to investigate Easley councilmember accused of releasing private information

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple State and County officials shared a letter Wednesday asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate an Easley city council member accused of sharing private information with a candidate who ran for city council earlier this month.

The letter said the situation began on March 18, 2022, when city council member Denise Davidson forwarded an email meant for city council members to a private citizen named Donna Rainey. According to the letter, the email included information to access a city computer that contained information regarding other private citizens from the area.

The letter also included allegations regarding someone anonymously posting some of the information about private individuals online through social media and a website.

On November 7, 2023, Rainey won a seat on the city council, and less than a week later, people whose information was shared spoke out at Easley’s City Council meeting.

The letter was signed by State Representative Neil Collins, State Senator Rex Rice, Easley Council member Chris Bowers, Easley Council member Henry Wilson and Easley Council member Roy Costner.

