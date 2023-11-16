Teacher injured after being hit by car in dismissal line of Anderson Co. school

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 confirmed that a teacher was injured Thursday afternoon after they were hit by a car in the dismissal line at North Pointe Elementary.

Officials said the teacher’s ankle was rolled over, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. They added that it sounded like the teacher injured their ankle or foot.

According to officials, the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m.

