TRAFFIC: Tractor trailer fire causes lanes to shut down on I-85 in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a tractor trailer fire is causing a slow down on I-85 in Greer.

According to the SCDOT, the crash is located heading northbound near exit 60.

As of 5:45 a.m., the right two lanes are closed.

