TRAFFIC: Tractor trailer fire causes lanes to shut down on I-85 in Greer

FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a tractor trailer fire is causing a slow down on I-85 in Greer.

According to the SCDOT, the crash is located heading northbound near exit 60.

As of 5:45 a.m., the right two lanes are closed.

Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.

MORE NEWS: Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Pickens County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
After 80 years in Greenville, Tanner's Big Orange is closing.
Tanner’s Big Orange closing after 80 years in Greenville

Latest News

Crash causes major morning backup on I-85 in Greenville
Traffic moving after crash causes morning backup on I-85 in Greenville
Highway blocked following crash in Chesnee
Busy highway in Chesnee reopens following crash
Getting Answers: Emily Lane
Getting Answers: Emily Ln
Thousands of gallons of water spilled after a hydrant was hit in Anderson County.
Thousands of gallons of water spilled after semi hits hydrant in Anderson County