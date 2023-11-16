TRAFFIC: Tractor trailer fire causes lanes to shut down on I-85 in Greer
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a tractor trailer fire is causing a slow down on I-85 in Greer.
According to the SCDOT, the crash is located heading northbound near exit 60.
As of 5:45 a.m., the right two lanes are closed.
