Westminster Police Department appoints interim chief following recent resignation

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Westminster announced that they recently swore in a new interim Chief of Police following the resignation of the current chief.

Officials said Chief Matt Patterson submitted his resignation and will leave the position on November 24, 2023. Patterson has served with the city since 2015 before becoming the chief in 2021.

According to officials, Caitlin Pope was unanimously appointed as the interim chief during a city council meeting on November 14. They added that she was sworn in earlier today.

Officials stated that Pope joined the department in 2021 and became a Sergeant in 2022. Officials said Pope has been in law enforcement since 2015, spending time with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of West Union Police Department.

Pope says she “looks forward to further serving the City of Westminster in this new capacity by continuing a tradition of strong community policing and providing a safe environment for citizens.”

The City of Westminster plans to search for the new chief of police. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

