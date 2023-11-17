2 charged after 17 cattle stolen from pasture, SC sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An investigation into stolen cattle in Chesterfield yielded two arrests, according to the county’s sheriff.

Richard Owensby, 29, and Kipp Tyner, 30, are each facing 17 counts of larceny of livestock, Sheriff Cambo Streater said.

The charges come after 17 cattle were taken from a pasture on Glory Road in the Mt. Croghan area, the sheriff said. All of the cattle have since been found.

Owensby and Tyner are currently being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

