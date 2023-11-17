Asheville Holiday Parade returns on Saturday

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Asheville Holiday Parade returns to the downtown area Saturday, Nov. 18.

Produced by the Asheville Downtown Association in partnership with the City of Asheville, organizers said the holiday parade lets Asheville come together to celebrate the season, showcase our community’s creativity, and make this year’s event a cherished memory for all.

The parade route starts at 11 a.m. on Biltmore Avenue at Charlotte Street. It will make its way north to Patton Avenue, and turn west on Patton Avenue before making a festive finish on North Ann Street.

Here’s a look at the street closures:

For more information on the holiday parade, click here.

