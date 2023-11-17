Attempted murder suspect arrested after shot fired at Gaffney officer

36-year-old Leonard Wendell Davis from Gaffney(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department said an attempted murder suspect is in custody after an incident on Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., an officer saw a man who appeared to be intoxicated and holding a can near the intersection of Mill Street and Logan Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Leonard Wendell Davis, reportedly ran away during a field interview.

The officer began chasing Davis, who pulled out a handgun and fired one round at her, according to officials. The officer did not return fire.

Davis was apprehended and police said they located his firearm. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

