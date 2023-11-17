City of Greenville approves plans for redesign of downtown building

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the Design Review Board recently approved a plan to redesign the six-story office building at the corner of East McBee Avenue and Spring Street.

Officials stated that the plan will turn the building’s entry into a courtyard and public plaza supporting space for retail stores and restaurants. Officials added that the design also includes outdoor seating, additional lighting, and new landscaping to promote a pedestrian-friendly environment.

According to officials, the plans won’t impact the second through sixth floors which are currently leased by Prisma Health.

Stay with us as we work to learn more about the city’s plans.

