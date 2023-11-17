Columbia High School student stabbed, Richland County School District 1 officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One officials reported a Columbia High School student was stabbed by another student.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) told WIS News 10 deputies responded to the stabbing on Friday at around 2 p.m.

Deputies said they have one student in custody.

According to the school district, the stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS while they were conscious.

At around 4:45 p.m., the school’s lockdown was lifted. High schools in Richland One release students at 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat to other students or staff.

It is unknown at this time how many times the student was stabbed or what led up to the stabbing.

