Deputies searching for runaway teenager last seen in Greenville County

Makayla Green
Makayla Green(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Makayla Green, a missing 16-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Green was last seen leaving a home along Meteora Way with a friend at around 11:15 p.m. on November 15. They added that the pair left the area in an unknown vehicle.

Deputies described Green as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Green is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

