Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports

The families of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp's victims have reportedly reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought against Academy Sports
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Recent online court filings indicate that the families of some of the victims killed by convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp may have settled a lawsuit filed against Academy Sports in 2019.

The families of Charlie Carver, Meagan Coxie and Johnny Coxie filed the lawsuit against Academy Sports in 2019 but said it was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges that the store was negligent in selling guns to Dustan Lawson, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges related to illegally supplying Kohlhepp with firearms.

According to a motion from Academy Sports filed in late October, the families have reportedly agreed to settle with the company. Also included in the motion is a request from Academy Sports to keep the amount of the settlement, the attorneys’ fees and the amount of the company’s primary layer of liability insurance coverage private.

Kohlhepp is currently serving a life sentence in prison after admitting to killing seven people.

Online court filings show that the case is expected to go to court on November 20. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

