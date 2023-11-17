First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the details.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël, Kendra Kent and Bryan Bachman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking ahead to a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday where widespread rain, heavy at times impact holiday travel plans making for a messy day.

We also have some rain moving in for Friday. While organized rain is unlikely during the day, mostly cloudy skies could lead to some areas of patchy drizzle any time during the day. The better chance for rain arrives Friday night with a cold front moving through. The rain arrives at the Tennessee-North Carolina border around 9 PM and then falls apart as it tries to make it to the southeast. The best chance for rain is for the northern mountains with very little, if any making further south into the Upstate.

Scattered overnight rain in the mountains
Scattered overnight rain in the mountains(Fox Carolina)

The rain wraps up before sunrise on Saturday making way for a beautiful weekend. Look for mainly sunny skies both days. Saturday temperatures run above normal with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate. The mountains, however, are quite a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s. Sunday is cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Keep an eye out for a few shooting stars as the Leonid Meteor shower will be peaking.

Sunny and mild
Sunny and mild(Fox Carolina)

Looking ahead to the weather next week, including the Thanksgiving holiday, shows a potential for rain early week. A strong system is expected to impact a number of states across the U.S., crossing our region likely Monday - Wednesday. Tuesday looks to be the most impactful day, with widespread rain likely. Which, is why we decided to declare a First Alert Weather Day. While showers are possible Monday evening, widespread rain (potentially moderate or heavy at times) looks to be the case on Tuesday. Therefore, plan on wet roadways and hectic travel here at home or even surrounding states.

tuesday
tuesday(tuesday)

Wednesday looks drier, besides the chance for some leftover precipitation lingering in the mountains early in the morning before sunshine returns for all into Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving looks cold with morning lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s, but plenty of sunshine.

fawd
fawd(fawd)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy and suspect shot during pursuit and manhunt in Oconee County.
Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County
Da'ron Collins is accused of obstruction of justice in the missing persons investigation...
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Fox Carolina Investigates: Deadly Dinner
FOX Carolina Investigates a deadly dinner in Greenwood
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event

Latest News

regional
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread rain
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread rain
Rain approaches
Rain starts to move in ahead of First Alert Weather Day next week
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for widespread rain and difficult travel conditions
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for widespread rain and difficult travel conditions