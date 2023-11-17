First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking ahead to a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday where widespread rain, heavy at times impact holiday travel plans making for a messy day.

We also have some rain moving in for Friday. While organized rain is unlikely during the day, mostly cloudy skies could lead to some areas of patchy drizzle any time during the day. The better chance for rain arrives Friday night with a cold front moving through. The rain arrives at the Tennessee-North Carolina border around 9 PM and then falls apart as it tries to make it to the southeast. The best chance for rain is for the northern mountains with very little, if any making further south into the Upstate.

The rain wraps up before sunrise on Saturday making way for a beautiful weekend. Look for mainly sunny skies both days. Saturday temperatures run above normal with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate. The mountains, however, are quite a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s. Sunday is cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Keep an eye out for a few shooting stars as the Leonid Meteor shower will be peaking.

Looking ahead to the weather next week, including the Thanksgiving holiday, shows a potential for rain early week. A strong system is expected to impact a number of states across the U.S., crossing our region likely Monday - Wednesday. Tuesday looks to be the most impactful day, with widespread rain likely. Which, is why we decided to declare a First Alert Weather Day. While showers are possible Monday evening, widespread rain (potentially moderate or heavy at times) looks to be the case on Tuesday. Therefore, plan on wet roadways and hectic travel here at home or even surrounding states.

Wednesday looks drier, besides the chance for some leftover precipitation lingering in the mountains early in the morning before sunshine returns for all into Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving looks cold with morning lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s, but plenty of sunshine.

