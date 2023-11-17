Greenville-Spartanburg Airport announces new holiday travel traffic pattern

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg (GSP) International Airport announced a new traffic pattern ahead of the holiday travel season.

According to GSP, starting Friday, Nov. 17, vehicles will access the front curb through the newly constructed roadway north of the terminal building.

If you are waiting for passengers, GSP asks you take advantage of the free cell phone lot.

For directions or questions, call the GSP information Center at 864-877-7426.

