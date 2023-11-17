LIVE: Hearing ahead of Alex Murdaugh financial crimes trial

BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Alex Murdaugh is in court in Beaufort County on Friday morning for a hearing ahead of his upcoming trial for alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh, who is serving two life sentences for the murders of his son Paul and wife Maggie, is also facing more than 100 financial charges after he is accused of stealing millions from clients of his former law firm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 27. However, Murdaugh’s defense has asked for the trial to be pushed back or relocated, citing concerns about obtaining an impartial jury.

A motion filed earlier this week says out of 167 jury questionnaires, 147 people admitted having knowledge of Murdaugh’s crimes.

Court began shortly before 10:30 a.m., however the court announced they are going into an immediate recess to discuss some issues and will return to the courtroom after the matters are handled.

