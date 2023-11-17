LIVE: Hearing ahead of Alex Murdaugh financial crimes trial

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Alex Murdaugh is in court in Beaufort County on Friday morning for a hearing ahead of his upcoming trial for alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh, who is serving two life sentences for the murders of his son Paul and wife Maggie, is also facing more than 100 financial charges after he is accused of stealing millions from clients of his former law firm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 27. However, Murdaugh’s defense has asked for the trial to be pushed back or relocated, citing concerns about obtaining an impartial jury.

A motion filed earlier this week says out of 167 jury questionnaires, 147 people admitted having knowledge of Murdaugh’s crimes.

Court began shortly before 10:30 a.m., however the court announced they are going into an immediate recess to discuss some issues and will return to the courtroom after the matters are handled.

For full coverage of the Murdaugh cases and related Lowcountry investigations, visit the Tangled Web: Lowcountry section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy and suspect shot during pursuit and manhunt in Oconee County.
Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County
Da'ron Collins is accused of obstruction of justice in the missing persons investigation...
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Fox Carolina Investigates: Deadly Dinner
FOX Carolina Investigates a deadly dinner in Greenwood
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies

Latest News

City of Greenville approves plans for redesign of downtown building
City of Greenville approves plans for redesign of downtown building
Community reacts to deputy shot
Community reacts to Oconee County deputy shot
Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog
Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog
Magic of Lights starts tonight
Magic of Lights starts tonight