Man who escaped federal custody spotted in North Carolina

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who escaped from federal custody while being transported was spotted in Sylva, North Carolina. In October, Sean Christopher Williams was being taken from Laurel County, KY to Greenville, Tennessee when he escaped. The F.B.I. has confirmed that an eyewitness saw Williams at around 11:30 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 17 in the Jackson Plaza shopping area in Jackson County, North Carolina.

According to the F.B.I., Williams escaped on October 18, 2023. He was facing state charges in Tennessee related to rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is also now facing several federal charges including escape.

The F.B.I., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners are currently searching for Williams. He is familiar with the area and should be considered dangerous. Law enforcement is asking the community of Sylva to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. If possible and you can do so in a safe manner, homeowners should secure their outbuildings and other property. If you see the fugitive call 828-631-HELP.

Williams is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His hair is currently more grown out than this picture, and he has several tattoos on his arms and one of his fingers.

