Packaging company is expanding into Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Paper-based packaging company Smurfit Kappa has announced it is expanding its U.S. footprint by establishing the company’s first South Carolina operation in Anderson County. The $68 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

The company expects to acquire a new 259,000-square-foot facility located at 1105 Scotts Bridge Road in Anderson.

“South Carolina’s reputation for having a highly-skilled workforce makes our state a top destination for manufacturing companies to establish new operations,” stated Gov. Henry McMaster. “We welcome Smurfit Kappa to South Carolina and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Smurfit Kappa is a global leader in providing paper-based packaging solutions and has more than 350 production sites in 36 countries. The company designs, manufactures and supplies paper-based packing products to surround, promote and protect interior contents.

“We are pleased to welcome Smurfit Kappa to Anderson County, South Carolina,” Anderson County Council Vice-Chairman Brett Sanders said. “This project will contribute greatly to the economy of Anderson County and provide new opportunities for our citizens. We are excited to see the impact that this new company will bring to our area.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

