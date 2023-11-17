SC representative to challenge Upstate congressman in Republican Primary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Representative Adam Morgan announced that he is planning on challenging Upstate Congressman Williams Timmons in the upcoming Republican Primary race for Congress.

Morgan announced his run for Congress during an event at the Historic Greer Debot on Thursday night.

We recently sat down with Morgan to discuss his run for Congress and why he believes now is the time for him to enter the race.

Upstate Congressman faces a new challenger.

In response to Morgan’s announcement, Timmons stated, “I was born and raised in the 4th Congressional District. I know firsthand that Upstate voters are conservative, and they expect results,” said Congressman William Timmons. “Adam Morgan thinks that by picking fights with fellow Republicans, he is advancing the conservative agenda, but we have enough self-serving, do-nothing politicians in Washington. We do not need another one.”

Timmons later added, “Upstate conservatives want a workhorse representing them in Congress, not a show pony. The stakes are way too high for someone as unserious as Adam Morgan.”

