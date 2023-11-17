SC representative to challenge Upstate congressman in Republican Primary

Adam Morgan announcement
Adam Morgan announcement(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Representative Adam Morgan announced that he is planning on challenging Upstate Congressman Williams Timmons in the upcoming Republican Primary race for Congress.

Morgan announced his run for Congress during an event at the Historic Greer Debot on Thursday night.

We recently sat down with Morgan to discuss his run for Congress and why he believes now is the time for him to enter the race.

Upstate Congressman faces a new challenger.

In response to Morgan’s announcement, Timmons stated, “I was born and raised in the 4th Congressional District. I know firsthand that Upstate voters are conservative, and they expect results,” said Congressman William Timmons. “Adam Morgan thinks that by picking fights with fellow Republicans, he is advancing the conservative agenda, but we have enough self-serving, do-nothing politicians in Washington. We do not need another one.”

Timmons later added, “Upstate conservatives want a workhorse representing them in Congress, not a show pony. The stakes are way too high for someone as unserious as Adam Morgan.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy and suspect shot during pursuit and manhunt in Oconee County.
Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County
Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Adam Hanna
No bond for man charged with murder following shooting in Anderson
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience

Latest News

The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park in 2025.
MLB All-Star Game returning to Atlanta, commissioner says
Adam Morgan interview
Upstate Congressman Faces New Challenger
The Asheville Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a bank robbery suspect.
Suspect charged following investigation into bank robbery in Asheville
Sheriffs give update on deputy-involved shooting
Sheriffs give update after deputy shot in Oconee County