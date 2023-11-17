Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog

Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog
Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog(Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding an animal abandonment case.

According to officials, a three-year-old male pit bull was abandoned on Oct. 15 between 12:40 p.m. and 12:55 p.m. near the intersection of Hill Street and Arkwright Drive.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photographs is asked to contact Officer Roman at 864-562-4087.

Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog
Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog(Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department)

MORE NEWS: Whataburger CEO with ties to Upstate to open multiple locations in SC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy and suspect shot during pursuit and manhunt in Oconee County.
Deputy and suspect shot after chase in Oconee County
Da'ron Collins is accused of obstruction of justice in the missing persons investigation...
Boyfriend of missing Upstate woman indicted on federal charges
Fox Carolina Investigates: Deadly Dinner
FOX Carolina Investigates a deadly dinner in Greenwood
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies

Latest News

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, S.C. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023....
LIVE: Hearing ahead of Alex Murdaugh financial crimes trial
City of Greenville approves plans for redesign of downtown building
City of Greenville approves plans for redesign of downtown building
Community reacts to deputy shot
Community reacts to Oconee County deputy shot
Magic of Lights starts tonight
Magic of Lights starts tonight