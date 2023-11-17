SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding an animal abandonment case.

According to officials, a three-year-old male pit bull was abandoned on Oct. 15 between 12:40 p.m. and 12:55 p.m. near the intersection of Hill Street and Arkwright Drive.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photographs is asked to contact Officer Roman at 864-562-4087.

Spartanburg Co. officials need help identifying man accused of abandoning dog (Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department)

