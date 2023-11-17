Suspicious package found at Clinton Police Department

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspicious package was brought into the Clinton Police Department located at 211 North Broad St. in Clinton.

According to a statement released from the Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, November 17, 2023.

“The area around the building and package was blocked off out of an abundance of caution,” the department explained in statement. It further states that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested to assist in identifying the package.

SLED responded and has cleared the package and the scene, and the department is confident that this is an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to the safety of the public.

There is an ongoing investigation.

