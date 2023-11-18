Community members showing support for injured Oconee Co. deputy

Corporal Lucas Watts
Corporal Lucas Watts(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County community is gathering to show support for a deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday afternoon.

The deputy was shot while conducting a traffic stop on South Highway 11 near Mount Pleasant Road.

Now, community members are gathering to help raise donations and send up prayers as 27-year-old Corporal Lucas Watts is recovering at the hospital.

Mountain Mocha is holding a prayer vigil on Saturday for the Watts family starting at 8 p.m.

The Shavers Recreation Complex is also holding a prayer vigil on Sunday, November 19, at 6 p.m.

