Deputies searching for missing 9-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 9-year-old who ran away Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said Jay’veon Johnson ran away from the Furman Hall Road area at around 12:25 p.m.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, multi-colored pajama pants and barefoot.

Johnson is four-feet-two inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

