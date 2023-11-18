Deputies searching for missing 9-year-old in Greenville Co.
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 9-year-old who ran away Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said Jay’veon Johnson ran away from the Furman Hall Road area at around 12:25 p.m.
He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, multi-colored pajama pants and barefoot.
Johnson is four-feet-two inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.