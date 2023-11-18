Deputies find missing child in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have found missing child who was last seen on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office the girl was last seen at around 9 p.m. in the Rogers Street area.

Deputies said it is unknown what she was wearing, but it is possible she is wearing pink Under Armor shoes.

She was found on Saturday and is safe.

