Deputies find missing child in Anderson Co.

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have found missing child who was last seen on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office the girl was last seen at around 9 p.m. in the Rogers Street area.

Deputies said it is unknown what she was wearing, but it is possible she is wearing pink Under Armor shoes.

She was found on Saturday and is safe.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
Suspect charged, identified after deputy shot in Oconee County
Mugshot of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Families of serial killer’s victims potentially agree on settlement with Academy Sports
regional
First Alert Weather Day next Tuesday due to widespread, impactful rain
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Deputies investigating suspicious package in Greenville Co.
Suspicious package found in Greenville Co. detonated by deputies

Latest News

One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man found shot in Greenville County
Wildfire grows
Wildfire in Haywood County grows to over 1,000 acres
Rey Lopez
Law enforcement activity causes lockdown at Buncombe County school
Rosalynn Carter, the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady,...
Did you know Rosalynn Carter was an advocate for mental health and human rights? | Other facts about the former first lady