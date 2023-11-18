Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jennifer Allen, a missing woman last seen in Anderson County.

Deputies said Allen was last seen on November 13 with a man named Ricky Gambrell in a silver Mitsubishi near the Martin Road area of Starr.

According to deputies, it is unknown where they are heading. They added that Allen has made comments about hurting herself.

Anyone with information regarding Allen is asked to call 864-260-4444 and reference case number 2023-15487 or submit a tip anonymously to www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.